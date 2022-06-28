The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $715.03

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 715.03 ($8.77) and traded as low as GBX 640.60 ($7.86). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 641.60 ($7.87), with a volume of 1,121,974 shares changing hands.

SGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.96) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.89).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.14%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.