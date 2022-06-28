TheStreet Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.23. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

