Thomasville National Bank Sells 119,898 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 119,898 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

