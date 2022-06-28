Thomasville National Bank Sells 162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

