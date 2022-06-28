Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.40 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

