Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after buying an additional 94,451 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

