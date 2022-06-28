Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $14.82 on Friday. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $875,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $173,251,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $57,302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

