TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $62.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.