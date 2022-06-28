TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

TOWN opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 20.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

