Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Brian McBride Sells 12,858 Shares

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.68), for a total value of £38,574 ($47,324.25).

LON TRN opened at GBX 301.70 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.01. Trainline Plc has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

