Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:TSL opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01. Tree Island Steel has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76. The stock has a market cap of C$118.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.