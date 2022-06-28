Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.27. 1,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 432,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
Specifically, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,561,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,477.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 670,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,184 over the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
