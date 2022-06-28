Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
NYSE TCN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $29,049,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 226,149 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
