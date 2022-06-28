Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE TCN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $29,049,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 226,149 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

