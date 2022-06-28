TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 353,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

