TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TriState Capital (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
