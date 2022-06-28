Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNP opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

