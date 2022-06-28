TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142,322 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TuSimple worth $158,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TuSimple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TuSimple by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,133,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TuSimple by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 343,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TuSimple by 579.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 543,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TuSimple by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of TSP opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

