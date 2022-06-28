Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $48.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.41.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TWTR stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

