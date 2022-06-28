Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,108,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,299.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $13,274.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 889,453 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 585,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 405,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.