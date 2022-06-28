U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

