Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

