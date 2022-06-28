Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Senior Officer Mark Eburne Acquires 5,000 Shares

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.56 and a 12-month high of C$33.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9358024 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.81.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

