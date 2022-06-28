Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.49).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,734 ($45.81) on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.83). The company has a market cap of £95.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,876.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,621.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,674.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 86.66%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.