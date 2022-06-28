Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.