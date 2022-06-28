Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.69

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and traded as low as $25.59. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 822 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

