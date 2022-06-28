Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €17.16 ($18.26) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.16). The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

