United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.