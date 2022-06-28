United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

