UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $505.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

