Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

UNTY stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

