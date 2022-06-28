Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for about 1.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Unity Software by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

