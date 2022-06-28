Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.56 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

