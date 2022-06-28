Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.35

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 179.31 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of £846.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.96. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.