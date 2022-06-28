Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.67. 3,428,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,683,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82.

Valley National Bancorp ( NYSE:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

