VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43.
