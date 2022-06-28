Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

