Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 3.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,064,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,193,000.

ESGV stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

