Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 2.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

