Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 481.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,372 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,896,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.