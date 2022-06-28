Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.