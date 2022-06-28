Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

