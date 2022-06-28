Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average is $271.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

