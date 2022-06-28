Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.