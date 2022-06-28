Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

