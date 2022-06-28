Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

