Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

VNQ stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

