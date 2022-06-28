Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

