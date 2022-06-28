Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

