Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

VOO stock opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

