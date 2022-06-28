Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.