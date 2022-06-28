Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

